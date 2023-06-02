FOUND SAFE: 31-year-old missing father found walking in The Woodlands

A family is searching for a missing 31-year-old man from Montgomery County.

SPRING, Texas – A missing Montogomery County man has been found safe after a nearly week-long search.

According to officials with the Montogomery County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Colby Richards was found safe, walking in The Woodlands in the area of Research Forest and Kuykendahl.

Richards was last seen in Montgomery County before he reportedly walked away from his home on Musgrove Place last Friday, May 26, according to deputies.

A neighbor told KPRC 2 on Monday that Richards, a father of two, tends to walk in the woods near his home.

He left his house Friday morning and left his cell phone and wallet behind. He was scheduled to work that same day.

Richards will be evaluated by the MCHD medics and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit.