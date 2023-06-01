Ready to kayak, Sugar Land? There’s a rental spot you need to know

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Kayak renting has now been made easier to access for residents visiting Sugar Land Memorial Park.
The new feature is a self-service kayak station where patrons can rent kayaks hourly and enjoy the park views on the water.
Where is station located?
The ShareKayak station is located close to the park’s parking lot and to the left of the park pavilion.
Here’s how to work the kayak station:
- Download Sharekayak App, create an account.
- Scan QR code on Kayaks /SUP/Canoe, you will get options e.g Rent on demand like hourly basis or weekly or monthly subscription.
- Sign the waiver form and with successful transaction, lock will be unlocked and have fun.
- Time to return Kayak: Place the kayak at same place, put the padel and life Jacket in the Box and Lock the kayak.
- End the rental from ShareKayak and you will get receipt for the rental and security deposit will be refunded.