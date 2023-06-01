Ready to kayak, Sugar Land? There’s a rental spot you need to know

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Kayak renting has now been made easier to access for residents visiting Sugar Land Memorial Park.

The new feature is a self-service kayak station where patrons can rent kayaks hourly and enjoy the park views on the water.

Where is station located?

The ShareKayak station is located close to the park’s parking lot and to the left of the park pavilion.

Here’s how to work the kayak station: