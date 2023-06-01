87º

North Harris County woman receives half kilo of cocaine in the mail

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is investigating after they said a woman received a half kilo of cocaine in the mail.

The constable’s office said they responded to the 4000 block of Spring Stuebner Road on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, a woman told them she received a package in the mail containing a white powdery substance.

Deputies determined the package contained a half kilo of cocaine. The woman told deputies she was unfamiliar with the shipper or the location from out of state where it was shipped from.

