MacKenzie Scott donates $3M to Houston non-profit dedicated to early childhood education

HOUSTON – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made a $3 million donation to Houston’s Collaborative for Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to early childhood education.

According to the organization, the “remarkable gift” will help further its mission of providing good learning opportunities for children for their first five years of life.

“We’re overjoyed to share that Mackenzie Scott has given a transformative gift of $3 million to Collaborative for Children. This unexpected donation will strengthen a long-term, sustainable investment in our organization’s future, ensuring innovation, excellence, and equity in early education continues,” said Melanie Johnson, President and CEO of Collaborative for Children. “Through this generous donation, we will expand our selection of 25 child care Centers of Excellence annually and employ technological innovations to reach more centers, children, and families. Through its Centers of Excellence, located in vulnerable communities, Collaborative for Children blends public and private funds to coach child care business owners toward solid business acumen, while preparing teachers and parents for a culturally inclusive co-teaching bond. The organization’s contemporary model fosters a community where every child can thrive at the outset of school and ultimately in a 21st-century workforce.”

For more than 35 years, Collaborative for Children has helped shape innovative approaches in early childhood education. The organization believes every child deserves access to high-quality early learning experiences that foster essential 21st-century skills, a news release said.

For more information on the organization, go to collabforchildren.org.