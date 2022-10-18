Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council receives $4.2M donation from Mackenzie Scott

HOUSTON – Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council announced Tuesday a $4.2 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to GSUSA and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making it the largest donation from a person in the organization’s history.

The donation will help GSSJC advance its mission within the community and fund innovative programs and growth strategies as the council recovers post-COVID and embarks on its next 100 years in southeast Texas, according to the release.

“We are truly humbled and grateful for this generous gift and for Mackenzie Scott’s trust in our mission,” said GSSJC CEO Mary Vitek. “This gift not only emphasizes the importance of supporting the next generation of female leaders, but it also acknowledges the work of our volunteers and support of our local donors and community. It ensures we can advance our efforts to provide girls with meaningful experiences and equitable access to our leadership development program so they are empowered and equipped to lead.”

“We are so appreciative of Mackenzie’s gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA’s CEO, Sofia Chang. “The support from all our donors, including this generous support from Mackenzie is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how Mackenzie’s investment in girls will change the world - because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”

This donation will create the following opportunities: