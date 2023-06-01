Family says 74-year-old suffered severe brain trauma after being assaulted at auto parts store in Katy

A Katy family says their loved one has been in the hospital for over a month fighting for his life after they say he was assaulted in broad daylight.

KATY, Texas – A Katy family said their loved one has been in the hospital for over a month fighting for his life after he was reportedly assaulted in broad daylight.

“We just want justice for him,” Annette Cebrero said.

Cebrero says her father Eduardo Coronado means everything to her.

“He was full of life. He didn’t want to retire. His little hustle would be fixing his friend’s car,” she said.

Cebrero shared pictures of her 74-year-old father who’s been in the ICU since April 27. She said doctors told the family he was in a vegetative state.

“He has severe brain injuries. He had brain bleeding. He’s currently in ICU. He had to get a trach and peg. He opens his eyes, but he doesn’t recognize us. He can’t even talk, and we don’t know if he ever will,” she told KPRC 2’s Re’Chelle Turner.

Cebrero says she got a call from EMS about her father and said he was assaulted by two people inside the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store off Katy Hockley Cutt-Off Road in West Harris County. She spoke to witnesses who said her father and two other men started arguing in the parking lot.

“My dad went inside the store. My dad was in the line paying. It happened so fast. I’m not even going to call him a man because he’s not a man, the young individual just sucker-punched my dad. My dad fell headfirst in between the counters,” Cebrero said.

Cebrero filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Coronado and the suspects knew each other. Cebrero added that one of the men is in his 20s.

“It’s like literally, he turned our lives upside down. And to think that he is running around like nothing happened,” she said.

Cebrero hopes someone will come forward so her family can have peace. She says the entire situation has been a nightmare for her family and they want justice.

“I’m just pleading to the public. I know someone was there. It happened at 4:30 in broad daylight. I know no one wants to get involved but think about if it was your father. Put yourself in our place and what we are going through,” she said.

Cebrero said one of the suspects has a tattoo above one of his eyebrows and they fled in a black Nissan Altima.

“I just want to say, you know who you are. You showed me you are not a man. You are just a freaking coward. Face up to consequences, and go turn yourself in,” she said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office does not have any suspect information but says the violent crimes unit is investigating.

KPRC reached out to the media relations department for O’Reilly Auto parts but has not heard back.

If you know anything about this incident, call the HCSO at 713-274-9100.