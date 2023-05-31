81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Officials celebrate NRG Park’s new historic sustainability and energy efficiency project

The project is among the first to contribute to Harris County’s newly released Climate Action Plan, which is supposed to reduce the county’s carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: NRG Park, Environment, Harris County
(KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Harris County officials and leadership from NRG Park and Johnson Controls will celebrate the kickoff of a historic sustainability and energy efficiency project at the sports and entertainment complex on Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

This sustainability initiative is expected to generate over $54 million in savings while reducing NRG Park’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 241,000 metric tons annually, a news release said.

The project is among the first to contribute to Harris County’s newly released Climate Action Plan, which is supposed to reduce Harris County’s carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email