Officials celebrate NRG Park’s new historic sustainability and energy efficiency project

HOUSTON – Harris County officials and leadership from NRG Park and Johnson Controls will celebrate the kickoff of a historic sustainability and energy efficiency project at the sports and entertainment complex on Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

This sustainability initiative is expected to generate over $54 million in savings while reducing NRG Park’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 241,000 metric tons annually, a news release said.

The project is among the first to contribute to Harris County’s newly released Climate Action Plan, which is supposed to reduce Harris County’s carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.