Texas DPS trooper critically hurt in major crash involving speeding van on I-10 East

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was airlifted to a hospital after he was involved in a major crash caused by a speeding van on I-10 East near Highway 61, officials said.

According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a DPS trooper were attempting to stop a driver of a van who appeared to be drunk.

Both officers were able to move the vehicle off to the shoulder, however, Hawthorne said the suspected drunk driver became combative. Additional officers were called for backup.

One of the last DPS troopers arrived at the scene and exited his patrol car. As he walked toward the scene, Hawthorne said a van that appeared to be speeding hit the patrol vehicle, pinning him against another car.

The van driver died at the scene, according to deputies. The pinned trooper was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center area in unknown condition.

The suspected drunk driver who was combative attempted to flee the scene but was later apprehended by officers. It’s unknown what charges they may face.

KPRC 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as soon as possible.