Viral video update: McCamey ISD penalties announced after softball player pegged by ball

McCamey Independent School District and Athletic Director Michael Woodard were each issued a two-year probation and public reprimand by the state’s student athletics body after a video went viral showing a catcher hitting a batter in the head with a ball at close range during a game in early May.

University Interscholastic League issued the penalty last Tuesday, finding the school and Woodard violated two sections of the UIL’s constitution:

Section 51(b)(1) School, District Personnel -- “(1) failing to comply with the Athletic Code, Athletic Code for Coaches, Music Code, Academic Code or One-Act Play Code,” and

Section 52(b), School Violations: “(b) CATEGORY B. Violations of UIL rules: Failing to comply with the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, when not in conflict with State Board of Education rules or regulations.”

Station KMID reported the decision came after the State Executive Committee questioned Woodard and found his catcher had done this in four total games this season. KMID reported the McCamey team had earned five batter interference calls -- which resulted in outs -- prior to the incidents that went viral, citing Woodard’s own words.

KMID reported the committee noted Woodard lacked action and concern, which appeared to condone the behavior. Woodard, however, maintained that he did not condone the behavior, claiming the footage that went viral is “not how he remembers” the incident occurring, KMID reported.

In KMID’s published article, Woodard is said to have told the committee that after the second batter was hit and the crowd erupted, he initially defended his catcher, but now regrets not taking her out of the game. Woodard said he now believes his catcher intentionally hit the batters and admitted he didn’t reach out to the opposing team to find out about the batter’s condition.

While under probation, Woodard will continue as head football coach and athletic director of McCamey ISD, KMID reported, though he will no longer coach the softball team, according to the superintendent. The superintendent said, though, that was a decision made before these incidents, as he was only doing so because of a staffing shortage.

KMID reported that UIL noted that a more severe punishment may be implemented, if any similar incidents take place at McCamey ISD athletic events during the two-year probation.

As of this writing, McCamey ISD has not released a statement concerning this matter. KPRC 2 has reached out for comment and will share if we hear back.