High school catcher pegs batter in head with ball; Is this allowed under Texas athletics? Here’s what we know so far

The first time you watch it, you may grimace seeing a softball player pegged in the head with a ball at short range by a catcher’s throw. Then questions come up. Should the catcher or her coach have been ejected? Should the batter have been out for interference?

Anger and explanations are now being shared across Facebook regarding the throw that occurred during the McCamey Lady Badgers versus the Cisco Varsity Lady Lobo Softball game Friday.

Facebook poster Dustin Ferguson shared video of the throw and this message:

“DIRTIEST move you will ever see by a catcher and coach!

“McCamey Texas High School Softball coach and Athletic Director, Michael Woodard, is teaching this kind of antics to his players.

“He has been doing this all season, but this one is finally on video. Second time in this game.

“Watch from all aspects. Third baseman is pulled way up, runner is not making an attempt, and the catcher slowly stands up, turns to the batter and smokes her in the face. They do this to attempt to get an Interference call and get a cheap out.

“Is this the kind of man that needs to be influencing youth in our public school systems? Many of you have already seen this, but please share and help it get the attention it needs. First time earlier in game in comments.”

KPRC 2 has reached Texas University Interscholastic League, which governs public high school sports, for a response to this video and for information about policies concerning this type of action during gameplay.

The following statement was released: “The UIL is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information.”

UIL indicated they would get back to KPRC regarding game policies and rules.

In the thousands of comments on Ferguson’s viral post, he shares video of the other instance of a Cisco Varsity batter getting hit by a throw by the catcher after a pitch during what he says is the same game.

Many have weighed in:

“I umpired college softball for 28 years....I have never seen such a display of an attempt to injure. If I was umpiring, the catcher and coach would be watching the game from the bus. The batter was even backing away from the plate. She was not in the way of a legitimate throw to the third baseman,” wrote David Mears in the comments.

“Looks like bunt coverage to me. And she def takes off like she’s running to third. I’ve rewatched this multiple times. Catcher sees her and throws it. Yes, it’s terrible the young lady got hit. Absolutely terrible. once she sees her trying to advance she throws it and the runner stops. Just my opinion man. Don’t have a dog in this fight at all,” wrote Manuel Pargas.

“This is not ok. As a softball coach myself, this sportsmanship disgusts me,” wrote April Arrington.

“Umpires need to stop saying that you need to make contact or the ball must hit them for batter interference. It’s what’s leading to this. More umps know the rules the less u will see. Same way with the obstruction rule,” wrote Thomas Sheets.

“Well the runner did act like she was stealing 3rd then as she stopped the throw was made. Idk how that is considered “dirty”. If you stand in the way of anyone throwing the ball trying to make a play then it is your fault you got hit. It is not up to the defensive player to throw around you,” wrote Nick Guillory.