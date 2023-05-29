84º

Search underway for man who went underwater after ATV crash at off-road park in Crosby

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Officials are now searching for a man they say went underwater and has not resurfaced at an off-road park in Crosby on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred at the Xtreme Off-Road Park in the 1930 block of Gulf Pump Road.

Deputies say the man crashed the ATV, went underwater, and has not resurfaced.

Authorities say the dive team is responding to the scene.

