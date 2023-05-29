Charges dropped against man accused of holding woman captive inside Greenspoint area trailer home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County grand jury “failed to find an indictment” for a man accused of holding a woman captive inside a trailer for four years, according to court documents.

Bond was previously set at $150,000 for 42-year-old Abraham Bravo Segura, who was charged with kidnapping in March.

Those charges have been dropped, and an order filed in the district clerk’s office commanded the discharge of Segura after a no-bill was returned on May 17.

The woman at the center of the case told Harris County Sheriff’s deputies that Segura held her against her will for years at the trailer home located in the Greenspoint area.

Deputies went to the home after receiving a call from the woman asking for help. It was heavily secured by burglar bars, with all entrances and exits locked. Deputies had to use power tools to pry the bars off the windows in order to get the woman out. Three guns were also found inside.

Segura was placed under arrest.

Conflicting reports followed, disputing the nature of the relationship between Segura and the woman and whether any kidnapping had been involved.

Records do not show that any missing persons report for the woman was ever filed, and a friend of Segura’s told KPRC 2′s Sabirah Rayford that the woman was not a kidnapping victim, but instead, was his girlfriend.

Areli Contreras said she and her husband have been close friends with Segura for 20 years.

“All of the things that they are saying about him or not true,” Contreras said back in March. “The reason he had the burglar bars was because they tried to rob him before and tried to get in his house before so he’s trying to protect her and protect himself, too.”

Others did report, however, that things seemed odd at the residence.

“We did think it was weird because of how his house was set up,” one neighbor who did not want to be identified said. “He used to tell my husband that he worked at night so when we heard banging noises, we just assumed he was working.”

The judge issued a restraining order for Segura to have no contact with the woman when the allegations first surfaced.

It was also learned that Segura was not a United States citizen, so he was facing possible deportation to Mexico.

