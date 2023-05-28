Officials stressing safety as people head to area beaches for Memorial Day weekend

GALVESTON – Officials are reminding people to think safety as people make their way to Texas beaches this Memorial Day weekend.

Chief Peter Davis of the Galveston Beach Patrol said officials are expecting over 500,000 tourists on the island this weekend into Memorial Day.

Last year, 8.1 million people visited the island and beaches of Galveston from January through December. In total, there were six drownings reported last year and so far this year there have been three drownings.

Davis offered families tips to stay safe in the water. He said to swim in areas where lifeguards are present and to stay away from structures and piers in the water. He said to also not swim near the end of the ship channels and to avoid swimming while drinking alcohol. Davis also encourages families to have a designated water watcher who is responsible for watching kids and groups in the water.

Davis said the beaches are very crowded this weekend, but at this time the water is mostly calm. He said traffic is heavy getting to the island so be patient while on the roads.

Brazoria County beaches are also very crowded.

The Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said all county beach access has reopened after some were shutdown earlier due to full capacity.