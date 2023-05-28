84º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Watermelon, the pup who is fresh and sweet

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Watermelon, the 2-year-old pup, is hoping to get adopted.

Watermelon is friendly with cats and dogs. He has a beautiful coat and a playful personality that will make you enjoy spending time with him.

Be careful though, Watermelon likes taking himself on walks. He likes grabbing the leash from people when they’re taking him outside.

If you want a pup with unwavering affection and endless tail wags, Watermelon is the perfect pup for you.

Watermelon wants you to adopt him. (Houston Humane Society)

If you’re interested in welcoming Watermelon into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

