Human skull, bones found at Memorial Park

HOUSTON – A human skull and other bones were found at Memorial Park in Houston on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the bones were found high in a grassy area around 4:30 p.m. Homicide investigators and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office collected the remains.

‘I never thought it would be me:’ Mother offering $20K reward for information about son’s murder

Police did not identify the remains or release additional information about the case.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update this article with more details when we receive them.