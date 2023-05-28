82º

Human skull, bones found at Memorial Park

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A human skull and other bones were found at Memorial Park in Houston on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said the bones were found high in a grassy area around 4:30 p.m. Homicide investigators and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office collected the remains.

Police did not identify the remains or release additional information about the case.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update this article with more details when we receive them.

