Gov. Greg Abbott signs CROWN Act into law banning race-based hair discrimination

HOUSTON – The CROWN Act was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday.

The legislation makes race-based hair discrimination illegal in Texas schools, places of employment and housing. Texas Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers, who created House Bill 567, shared her excitement on Twitter.

Texas lawmaker again tries to block discriminatory hairstyle bans in schools and workplaces

BREAKING NEWS - The Governor has signed HB 567, the Texas CROWN Act! Thank you to Adjoa B-a Asamoah, Co-Creator of the CROWN Coalition, and Senator Borris L. Miles, our Senate Sponsor, and the countless tireless advocates for all of your hard work. We did it! #txlege #CrownAct pic.twitter.com/xBMOTNjSgh — Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers, HD113 (@RhettaForHD113) May 28, 2023

The bill was created after two Houston-area students were told they should cut their hair or else they would have to face disciplinary actions. CROWN stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

The Senate approved the bill in May and the House passed it in April. The law takes effect in September.

