Jet slides off runway at Sugar Land Regional Airport

SUGAR LAND – A small jet slid off the runway at Sugar Land Regional Airport Saturday.

According to Doug Adolph, Public Information Officer for the City of Sugar Land, the incident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Adolph said a small, turbo-prop jet slid off the runway as it was attempting to take off. The jet is said to have experienced some sort of technical issue.

The jet sustained minor damage from the incident, but there was no environmental impact.

Adolph said the jet is not based out of Sugar Land Regional Airport, but had stopped there before it was to head to Mexico.

There were eight people, including the pilot, aboard the plane. None of them were reported injured.

DPS has taken over the investigation to try and find out what exactly happened.