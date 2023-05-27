87º

Family searching for 31-year-old missing man in Montgomery County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A family is searching for a missing 31-year-old man from Montgomery County. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 31-year-old man from Montgomery County.

Colby Richards was last seen on Friday when he walked away from his home on Musgrove Place, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and grey Under Armor shoes. Richards is 6′3″ and weighs 195 lbs. He has dark blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know Richards’ whereabouts or have any information, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800. Select option 3 and refer to case #23A151879.

