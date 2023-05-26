86º

WATCH LIVE: Attorney files lawsuit on behalf of worker injured in deadly Conroe construction collapse

Two killed, seven injured in deadly collapse on Tuesday

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

CONROE, Texas – A worker who was among seven injured after a house he was building collapsed during a thunderstorm this week files a lawsuit against the company builder on Friday.

The collapse occurred on Tuesday at a construction site in Conroe’s new Ladera Creek subdivision, owned by Lennar. According to a news release, the workers on site were building a two-story home when severe weather rolled in.

Nine workers were working on a home when it collapsed. Two of them died, while seven of them were hurt.

“Construction sites, similar to refineries and oil and gas production sites, should have a severe weather plan. Lennar Homes did nothing to protect these men, despite it being a well-known industry standard to have policies and procedures in place to prevent injuries or death during a severe weather event such as this.” said Attorney Mo Aziz, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the worker.

