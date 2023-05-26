87º

Waller County deputy found dead identified as former officer involved in Houston Community College hiring controversy

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Man posing as Waller County officer (KPRC)

A Waller County deputy constable found dead inside his police vehicle in northwest Harris County has been identified.

According to deputies, the body of Frederick Portis was found Thursday evening on Enclave Vista Lane and West Little York Road.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing Portis’ patrol vehicle, which still had its sirens turned on, parked on the side of the street. That was when the deputy’s body was discovered, and witnesses immediately called for help.

A spokesperson for the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said that Portis was formerly a police officer employed by Houston Community College.

Additionally, officials stated that civil rights activists in Houston have previously called Portis out during a news conference in regard to HCC’s bad hiring practices and other allegations. It is unclear if any of that contributed to his death.

