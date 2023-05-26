Waller County Pct. 3 Constable deputy found dead inside unmarked vehicle with sirens on in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A Waller County deputy constable was found dead inside his police vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday evening, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on Enclave Vista Lane and West Little York Road.

According to witnesses who told investigators, they noticed the vehicle with sirens turned on that was parked on the side of the road. That was when his body was discovered inside.

The witnesses immediately called for help.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and determined he was dead.

Detectives said the deputy, who was from Waller County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, appeared to be off duty and was in an unmarked vehicle. They found no signs of foul play or obvious cause of death.

Waller County Pct. 3 Constable Hershel Smith was notified of the deputy’s death and rushed to the scene.

The deputy’s identity has not been released. Smith says he has been with the agency for nine months.

“It’s hard to say. There was a lot going on in (inaudible) life. Even within law enforcement, a lot going on.,” Smith said. “And you just got to know the guy to understand what I know -- and what you probably don’t -- that’s the thing that concerns me more than anything.”

HCSO said a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.