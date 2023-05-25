Stream ‘The Evidence Room’ marathon this Memorial Day Weekend exclusively on KPRC 2+

Houston – KPRC 2 Investigates presents a prime-time marathon of our award-winning docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ this Memorial Day Weekend, ahead of the premiere of season 3 next week.

‘The Evidence Room’ brings fresh perspective to the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions, utilizing unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. From confession tapes, to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - these are the criminal cases you may think you know, but you’ve never seen them quite like this.

‘The Evidence Room’ recently received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

Watch ‘The Evidence Room’ marathon in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Streaming times for ‘The Evidence Room’ marathon on KPRC 2+

Season 1, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Season 2, Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Season 1, Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Season 2, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Many cases featured in the first two seasons of ‘The Evidence Room’ altered the way we live and work, while others spurred legal changes across the state of Texas.

Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ is currently in production. KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Robert Arnold will take you back inside the archives and its hundreds of boxes of evidence. Plus, new this season - ‘The Evidence Room’ will feature cold case files for the first time.

Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ premieres Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. exclusively on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime: