Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for luring man outside Stafford hotel where he was shot to death

STAFFORD, Texas – A 29-year-old woman has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for allegedly luring a man to his death in 2019, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Cameron Deal was shot multiple times in a hotel parking lot in Stafford. Surveillance video from the hotel showed Deal walking towards a vehicle parked in the parking lot when a second vehicle appeared and started shooting.

Deal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence suggested that the shooting was a retaliation killing for an incident that happened several days prior when Deal was involved in an aggravated robbery.

Through a collection of records, communications, and surveillance video, detectives said they were able to identify Spruiell as the driver of the first car. Court documents showed her purpose was to lure Deal out of his hotel room moments before the second vehicle arrived, which contained the shooter.

“This was a hard case tried on circumstantial evidence,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “But let this be a warning to those who would break the law where there is no witness. If the evidence is convincing, our highly-skilled prosecutors will hold you accountable. You are best off just not breaking the law.”

Spruiell was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers. Spruiell must serve half of her sentence before she can be considered for parole.

The Stafford Police Department said other suspects involved in the murder of Deal have not been identified. Anyone with information regarding Deal’s murder is asked to contact the Stafford Police Department or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers.