VIDEO: 2 men accused of robbing insurance company at gunpoint

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed an insurance company at gunpoint on April 26.

The incident took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Eastpark Drive in northeast Houston.

According to police, the men arrived at the company and one of them kicked the door open. Surveillance footage showed the men pulling out handguns and forcing employees to the ground.

One suspect looked through the employees’ desks and searched for money, according to police. He did not find any, but the men appeared to leave with an envelope.

The suspects then fled the area in a silver Dodge Avenger.

If you know anything about the case, you should call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Any tips that lead to a charge or arrest can receive up to a $5,000 reward. You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or send an online tip here.