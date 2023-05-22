SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: 3 men accused of robbing smoke shop at gunpoint; Watch to help authorities find them

Three men are accused of robbing a smoke shop with guns on May 14.

HOUSTON – Three men are accused of robbing a smoke shop in southeast Houston at gunpoint on May 14.

The Houston Police Department is asking the community to help them identify the suspects in this aggravated robbery. Three men who all appeared to be about 20 years old went into a smoke shop in the 3700 block of Broadway Street.

Police said one of the men stayed by the door and the other two took out guns and demanded money from the cash register.

One of the men got on the counter and pointed the gun at the store employee. He moved the employee away from the counter.

A second man went behind the counter and appeared to take money. One of the men also stole products.

The three suspects later fled with the money. Officers do not know where they went or their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in the charge or arrest of the suspects. To provide a tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here.