HOUSTON – A man has died after he was shot in the chest at a hotel on the North Freeway Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported in the 16100 block of the North Freeway.

According to Precinct 4, an unknown suspect went into a room and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.