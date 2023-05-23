Friendswood ISD cancels outdoor activities for rest of school year due to ‘domestic situation’

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Officials with Friendswood Independent School District said all districtwide outdoor activities have been canceled for the rest of the year.

In a letter to parents sent on Monday evening, district officials said they’re addressing what they call a “domestic situation” that “prompted us to make the difficult decision” to cancel outdoor events.

Several events, including its annual Splash Day at Cline Elementary School, were affected.

District officials said the measures are precautionary and have been in close contact with authorities.

Officials did not disclose what the “domestic situation” entailed.

The following below was the letter sent to families of Friendswood ISD students:

“For all FISD Staff and Families,

“We wanted to take a moment to address a current domestic situation that has prompted us to make the difficult decision to cancel Splash Day tomorrow and Thursday at Cline Elementary. We understand this news may be disappointing for your children, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

“Our students and staff’s safety and well-being are always our top priority. In light of the current situation, it is essential to exercise an abundance of caution. We have been in close communication with local authorities, and based on their recommendations, we have decided, beginning tomorrow, to cancel all outdoor activity on all FISD campuses, including Senior Sunset, Bales 5th-grade Celebration at Stevenson, recess, and athletic practices as a precautionary measure for the remainder of the school year or until further notice.

“While we understand that this decision may be met with disappointment, we want to assure you that we are committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all our students. We believe taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being is necessary, even if it means canceling an outdoor event(s) students and staff eagerly looked forward to.”