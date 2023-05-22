TikTok files lawsuit against Montana over download ban

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone on February 28, 2023 in London, England. This week, the US government and European Union's parliament have announced bans on installing the popular social media app on staff devices. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

TikTok filed a lawsuit against Montana on Monday over a new law aimed at stopping people from downloading the app, arguing the ban violates the First Amendment.

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana,” a spokesperson for the company said after the suit was filed. “We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

TikTok is seeking an “order invalidating and preliminarily and permanently enjoining Defendant from enforcing the TikTok Ban,” according to the complaint.

