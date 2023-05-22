Now hiring: Harris County Sheriff’s Office to host multi-agency job fair for women in June

HARRIS COUNTY – Ladies, if you’re looking to lock in a career in law enforcement, multiple local and federal agencies -- including Harris County Sheriff’s Office, are hiring.

A multi-agency women’s job festival is scheduled for June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steve Radack Community Center, located at 18650 Clay Road.

According to a news release, HCSO says the agency has taken the 30x30 pledge, a national initiative to advance women in law enforcement.

Attendees can expect a wide variety of career paths such as detention officers, communications officers, and more.

The agencies participating include:

FBI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Katy Police Department

West University Police Department

Transportation Security Administration

“We are delighted to host the Multi-Agency Job Fair, where job seekers can connect with a variety of potential employers and explore a wide range of career opportunities,” said Captain Kimberly Smith, who oversees the HCSO Training Academy. “We believe in fostering an environment that facilitates meaningful connections and helps individuals take the next step in their professional law enforcement journeys.”

The job fair is open to all individuals from entry-level to seasoned professionals.

For questions, you can call 713-877-5250.

Click here for more information.