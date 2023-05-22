Megan Thee Stallion wax figures revealed at Madame Tussauds

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar, but her success hasn't been enough to shield the 27-year-old from the power of widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol leveled against her after she was shot in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion just confirmed it’s officially a “hot girl summer” by revealing her new wax figures displayed at Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and New York.

The Houston-native’s two figures, one of which features the newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat inspired by the photo shoot from her 2020 album, Good News, went on display on Saturday, May 20.

Madame Tussauds, a wax museum with different themes including celebrities, Marvel stars, movies and more, announced the Stallion’s new figures in a fiery Instagram post.

“Real wax girl sh*t! Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and New York welcome two new wax figures of the Houston Hottie herself,” the post read.

The 28-year-old Stallion also made a post about the wax figure saying, “I honestly wanted to kiss myself.”

She added, “Hotties we are officially legendary go see me at @madametussaudsusa,” while posing with her wax figures and a stallion statue behind her.

Several celebrities commented under the post, saying they couldn’t tell the difference between the rapper and her wax figures.

“I couldn’t tell which one was you. Both perfect dolls,” City Girls’ JT wrote in the comments.

“Now whoever did these needs a medal. Wow!!” Wrote journalist Nina Parker.

According to sources, the wax figures were created by a team of 20 artists and took about six months to complete.