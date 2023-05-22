2 injured in shootout at southside Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Two people are recovering after a shooting between two groups at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side Sunday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots in the 7400 block of Calhoun at around 9:15 p.m.

One of the people injured was transported to the hospital by EMS, while the other was taken in a private vehicle, police said.

According to investigators, several vehicles were damaged, as well as windows and an electrical box. Lt. G. Gutierrez said one victim is a man and the other is possibly a teen, but that information hasn’t been confirmed. Both victims are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said an estimated 15 to 20 shell casings were scattered across the parking lot.