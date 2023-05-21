All lanes of I-45 closed in Galveston due to crash, downed power lines

GALVESTON, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 45 are closed on Sunday in Galveston at Harborside Drive due to a crash and downed power lines, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure was announced around 12:45 p.m. Drivers should try to steer clear of the area, and delays can be expected.

GALVESTON COUNTY: I-45 northbound and southbound at Harborside in @CityofGalveston all lanes closed due to crash/ downed power lines. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ksEJrIGOnd — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 21, 2023

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details when they are released.