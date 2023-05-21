77º

All lanes of I-45 closed in Galveston due to crash, downed power lines

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

GALVESTON, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 45 are closed on Sunday in Galveston at Harborside Drive due to a crash and downed power lines, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure was announced around 12:45 p.m. Drivers should try to steer clear of the area, and delays can be expected.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details when they are released.

