Man shot to death after argument in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot to death in northeast Harris County on Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the homicide around 5 a.m. The incident took place in the 5800 block of Twisted Pine Court.

A man arrived at the location and had an argument with another man. Deputies said one of the men later grabbed a pistol and shot the other.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are at the location.

The sheriff’s office has not arrested anyone or identified the men in this case. Other details have not been released.