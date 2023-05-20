82º

City of Houston issues precautionary shelter in place after three-alarm chemical fire at metal plating facility

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston issued a precautionary shelter in place order on Saturday in regard to a chemical fire at a metal plating facility.

The blaze is in the 6200 block of Royalton Street in southwest Houston near Bellaire, and it was deemed a three-alarm fire this morning. The Houston Fire Department has been working on the fire since at least 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters saw several chemicals at the facility, but officials did not mention what the chemicals were.

The shelter in place only applies to residents within a 1.5 mile radius of the fire, according to the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

People are encouraged to close their doors, windows, and turn off their air conditioning to limit exposure. No evacuations have been made at this moment.

Authorities told people to avoid the area while first responders work the fire.

