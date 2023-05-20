Caught on camera: I-10 crash victim blames semi driver who left scene

An I-10 crash that left three people hurt was caused by a semi-truck driver who left the scene, one of the crash victims told only KPRC 2.

HOUSTON – An I-10 crash that left three people hurt was caused by a semi-truck driver who left the scene, one of the crash victims told only KPRC 2.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on May 11 when Rick Brown was traveling west on I-10 near Washington Avenue to pick up his children from school.

“I had played it out in my mind that I was going to hit the car,” Brown said.

Brown’s dash camera captured when a car spun across several lanes of traffic into his lane. Screeching can be heard as he slammed on his brakes before t-boning the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was left with injuries to his upper body and neck, Brown said. The dash camera also showed an SUV in the background on two wheels as that driver swerved around the sedan while it shot across the lanes of traffic.

“It was a split second event,” Brown said. His Ford Excursion and the sedan were totaled.

After learning the sedan driver’s version of the events and reviewing video, Brown said the spin out was caused by a semi driver changing lanes, when the big rig nicked the bumper of the sedan. The sedan had a gash on the back left side.

The driver of the semi hasn’t been identified, only stopped briefly, and never came to help, Brown said.

“Texas law imposes a responsibility on any driver to stop and exchange information if there’s any damage,” KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said. “You have an equally important legal responsibility to remain on the scene and render aid if anybody is visibly injured.”

Depending on the facts and circumstances of the crash, Wice said not every trucking company can be held responsible. Fault may fall solely on the driver, he said.

Since the crash, Brown has been trying to piece together video of the crash from drivers who may have witnessed it and businesses in the area. He has shared the video with the hit and run unit in Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

He also reported it to the trucking company’s claims division, which is the logo that is shown on the side of the semi truck. So far, he said that hasn’t produced any results.

“I was disappointed,” Brown said. “Step forward and provide care for him to replace his car and to allow his family to stay on their feet.”

He hopes anyone who saw what happened or may know more will contact Houston Police.

KPRC 2 reached out to the trucking company late Friday about the crash but has not received a response.

Brown started a GoFundMe for the driver of the sedan, who doesn’t have insurance, who Brown said sustained the most serious injuries in the crash.