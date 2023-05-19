‘We lost time and money’: Parents of gymnasts speak out after several Houston area gyms cut women’s competitive teams

HOUSTON – Frustrations continue to fly, parents of elite gymnasts in Houston are flipping out and they said one company is behind the drastic industry changes.

“It’s not just one or two or three programs that have been shut down, it has been multiple programs,” Shannon Dickman said.

Her 9-year-old daughter competed at Houston Gymnastics Academy.

From Houston Gymnastics Academy to Mazeika’s Elite Gymnastics, the complaints are the same.

“We lost time and money by being misled on their intentions,” James Radford said.

Radford says his 12-year-old daughter competed level 6 at Mazeika’s.

Both gyms were recently acquired by Powers Gymnastics. A company operating one of the largest networks of USA Gymnastics certified gyms.

KPRC told you Wednesday how parents were upset, saying the group is dismantling elite women’s gymnastics programs, after HGA announced they were eliminating their women’s team and focusing on the men’s team.

They made similar changes at two other locations. Powers Gymnastics confirmed Thursday, Mazieka’s Elite Gymnastics is merging with another local gym— closing it’s location in the Willowbrook area. They also recently acquired Rowland Ballard Gymnastics, which has two locations. They said now, only the Humble location will have competitive gymnastics but at the Xcel level, which isn’t geared towards gymnasts training at the elite level.

Powers Gymnastics Linked-in profile states they “roll up gymnastics facilities and manufacture and lease Ninja Warrior Obstacles.”

“At the higher levels these girls are training 20-30 hours a week,” Dickman said. “This is a huge part of their lives.”

KPRC spoke to a person with the organization who didn’t want to go on camera but said at some locations they are moving away from the women’s Junior Olympic Program and towards the less competitive option called Xcel. They said less than a dozen gymnasts at Rowland Ballard were competing at a level 8 or above.

“We were led to feel pretty comfortable,” Radford said. “We met a new coach who promised us nothing would change.”

On the phone, the co-founder of Powers Gymnastics said communication could have been better.

“We will continue to work on our communication, and we apologize for any frustration that the communication has caused,” the company said.