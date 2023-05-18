‘Everyone’s really afraid’: 3 Houston area gyms announce they are cutting women’s competitive gymnastics teams

HOUSTON – Parents of elite gymnasts were left scrambling after three local gyms announced they are cutting their women’s competitive teams. A common factor among the three gyms is new ownership.

“Everyone’s really afraid about the future of Women’s Gymnastics,” Cathy Riley, mother of a competitive gymnast said.

Her daughter Corrine is a level 10 competitor—she said they felt blindsided by Houston Gymnastics Academy’s decision to stop their women’s competitive program.

“Other moms and I were like, whoa what just happened here,” she said.

HGA is one of a few local gyms recently acquired by Powers Gymnastics— a company operating one of the largest networks of USA Gymnastics certified gyms. KPRC spoke to two other Houston area gyms now owned by the company who have also eliminated their women’s teams.

“At a very elite level, you mentioned colleges—I think you take some of the opportunities away from those kids,” Coach Sean Golden, former HGA coach said. “What happens to the program that gets shut down and that kid is in their sophomore year looking for colleges?”

Power Gymnastics Linked-in profile states they roll up gymnastics facilities and manufacture and lease Ninja Warrior Obstacles.

“It was really sad that we had to leave, HGA, the women’s team was family,” Riley said.

Houston Gymnastics Academy sent KPRC 2 a statement stating they’ve always had a small women’s program and have historically focused on the men’s team, which they said is one of the top teams in the country.

“This week we unfortunately had to make the decision to close the women’s program after the unexpected resignation of the coach of the program,” HGA said. “Great competitive coaches are in extremely high demand, and it’s nearly impossible to recruit or train someone in a two-week time frame.”

H-Town Elite Gymnastics, another Houston gym in the Heights said they have seen an influx of applicants. The owners said they are accepting new competitors.