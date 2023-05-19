Driver fatally strikes 2 pedestrians, injures 1 on roadway in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A man who appeared to show signs of impairment fatally struck two men and injured a woman while they were walking on a roadway in north Harris County Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 400 block of Rankin at around 1 a.m.

According to HCSO, three pedestrians, two men and a woman, were walking in the westbound direction when a black Chevy Tahoe truck struck them. The driver continued down the roadway but returned to the scene, investigators said.

Deputies said one man died at the scene, one man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

“I ask that the Houston area, Harris County, get behind these families when we identify them and support them. I can only imagine what they’re going through,” Captain McConnel said.

Authorities are seeking a blood warrant to determine if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The area is not well-lit and doesn’t have any sidewalks, investigators said.

“This is a common problem here in this stretch and throughout Harris County,” McConnel said. “We need to get people out of the roadway and we need to get drivers to be more attentive.”

It is unknown what charges the driver faces, if any. The case has been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.