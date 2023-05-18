Track the progress: 77-year-old veteran with Parkinson’s disease receiving much-needed home repairs

MISSSOURI CITY – The 77-year-old veteran, who was in need of some major home repairs in Missouri City, is now getting the help he most desperately needed.

Harry Arrington’s home was damaged during the winter freeze, which caused several of the pipes inside his home to burst, flooding the entire house.

Being all alone and battling Parkinson’s disease left Arrington with little hope and only a little help from his insurance company.

Now, with the help of the Spencer Solves It team, Arrington is getting his house remodeled, and we’re taking you with us through the entire process. Get updates throughout the day Thursday below and on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+.