Police investigating shooting at Texas City apartment complex that left one dead

TEXAS CITY, Texas – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Texas City Thursday.

According to Texas City police, at approximately 3:28 p.m., they received several calls about multiple gunshots being heard in the Costa Mariposa Apartment Complex.

As officers headed to the complex, they were told that one person was laying on the ground in between two of the apartment buildings.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene. One person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police said right now, only one victim was found and it is not known if there are any others.

Investigators are at the scene working to get witness statements and more information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Texas City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or contact Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.