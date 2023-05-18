Man found shot to death in vehicle at south Houston apartment complex

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an apartment complex.

According to Houston police, they responded to a call of a shooting at the complex located in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road at about 4:25 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the victim, believed to be a 35-year-old man, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, which appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived on scene and declared the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the description of the suspect is that of a slim built black male, believed to be between 20 - 25 years of age, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.