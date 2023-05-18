Hobby Airport bridge entrance near Broadway closed for 7 days due to maintenance

HOUSTON – Heads up, travelers! If you’re catching a flight at Hobby Airport, you’ll want to keep reading.

The Broadway Street overpass leading to the airport will be closed for the next seven days due to maintenance.

Sky 2 over the scene showed the bridge blocked off with orange cones.

Airport officials did not disclose the type of maintenance work.

Drivers and travelers are urged to give extra time and find an alternative route.

Here are alternative ways to reach Hobby Airport:

From I-45, traveling south: Exit Monroe and travel west. Turn right on Airport Boulevard.

From I-45, traveling north: Exit Airport Boulevard/College Avenue. Turn left on Airport Boulevard.

From Highway 35 South/Telephone Road - turn right on Airport, then follow signs toward Hobby Airport

From Highway 35 North/Telephone Road - Turn left on Airport, the follow signs toward Hobby Airport.