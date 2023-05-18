HCSO searching for missing 26-year-old woman last seen Monday in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old missing woman who was last seen on Monday.

Kiara Perdue was last seen leaving her home in the 7800 block of Whispering Wood Lane in north Harris County.

Perdue, who is medication dependent, was wearing a neon green shirt, grey leggings and flip-flops when she walked away from the home.

She is described as being 6′3″ tall and weighing 215 lbs.

Anyone with information on Perdue’s whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 713-274-9360.