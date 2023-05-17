This vet clinic will treat your pet at your doorstep

HOUSTON – Vet visits can be a stressful experience for your pets. That’s why founders of one veterinarian clinic are making some changes to their approach.

On May 17, GeoVet Animal Care Mobile Veterinary Clinic will be able to meet people and their pets where they are at for treatment.

KPRC 2+ NOW anchor, Zach Lashway, spoke to the founder of the mobile clinic to learn what kind of services it can deliver.

Without sacrificing quality, it is wheeling over wellness exams, micro-chipping, lab tests, and surgery.

The mobile clinic’s hours of operations are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made on the clinic’s website.