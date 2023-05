Authorities are responding to a crash with several fatalities in Mont Belvieu, Texas on Wednesday.

Eagle Drive is closed from FM 565 to Eagle Pointe Drive due to the wreck, Mont Belvieu police said. The crash appeared to involve a black vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Law enforcement said people should avoid the area and seek a different route.

No other details were provided. Police will share more information when the road is reopened.