KPRC 2 presents new investigative documentary, ‘The Two Sides of Sarah’

The Two Sides of Sarah

Chambers County – When 48-year-old Sarah Hartsfield was indicted for murdering her fifth husband in February, stories from across the country about the mother of four’s past started surfacing and unraveling a twisted web.

From a murder plot she allegedly concocted to the fatal shooting of a fiancée, KPRC 2 has been uncovering more about Hartsfield every step of the way. She was never charged until this latest incident.

This investigative documentary comes as Hartsfield is indicted for murder, awaiting trial in Chambers County, and in jail on a $4.5 million bond.

