Suspect accused of fatally stabbing man outside hotel near IAH arrested after months-long search

Steven L. Jones, 28, is charged with murder in the 338th State District Court.

HOUSTON – The suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in a hotel’s parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport in 2022 has been arrested.

Steven Jones has since been charged with murder. He is accused of stabbing 28-year-old Clarence Logan to death.

On Sept. 9 around 1 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a man lying in front of the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 15838 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, with multiple stab wounds.

The man, identified as Logan, was transported by an ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing someone fall down and the commotion outside the hotel. When they went to check out what was going on, investigators said they found Logan suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Jones was later identified as the suspect and murder charges were filed against him on Sept. 27, 2022. On April 28, 2023, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Services and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in McDonough, Georgia. He is currently awaiting extradition to Harris County.