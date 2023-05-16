‘He heard God talking to him’: Father charged after baby found with severe trauma inside Katy-area home

A father is facing charges in the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found with severe trauma inside a Katy-area home last month.

Steven Maglitto, 38, is charged with felony injury to a child, causing serious bodily injuries after allegedly hitting the baby using a blunt object.

On April 27, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Penmark Lane in regards to an unknown medical emergency, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Court documents revealed Maglitto told a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy that “he heard God talking to him, and repeated the words ‘Trust God, everything will be OK.”

According to court documents, Maglitto’s sister went to check on him and the other children -- including a 4-year-old -- after he sent her a text saying “the baby wasn’t feeling well.” She told investigators that the baby did not have any marking or bruises at the time.

Later, the sister left home after she said Maglitto got upset, claiming she “was trying to take the kids away.”

That was when, around 4 p.m., authorities were called to the home.

Deputies rendered aid to the baby, but she was later pronounced dead.

Gonzalez tweeted that the baby’s 4-year-old sibling has been temporarily placed with a relative.

Maglitto was booked into Harris County Jail on Monday. Court documents said while in custody, Maglitto said he was having a “nervous breakdown and needed psychiatric evaluation.”

He denied to investigators that he hurt the child and did not know how the baby sustained the injuries.

Deputies said Maglitto was a teacher for 10 years but had recently quit because he could not handle the stress.

A medical examiner determined that the baby died of blunt force trauma after suffering a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain, and bruising in the arms, legs, and ears.

Maglitto is being held on a $200,000 bond.