KATY, Texas – Authorities in Harris County say a 3-month-old has been found with severe trauma in Katy.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the infant was found in the 1700 block of Penmark Lane between the Katy Freeway and Westheimer Parkway.

Deputies say they found the baby with what appeared to be severe trauma.

The baby was taken by LifeFlight in critical condition.

Investigators are heading to the scene now.