Harris County fires IT director after failing to complete sexual harassment training

Rick Noriega, the executive director of information technology in Harris County, has been terminated, according to reports.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Rick Noriega, the executive director of information technology in Harris County, has been terminated, according to reports.

Noriega was let go on Tuesday after he reportedly refused mandatory sexual harassment training following a reported allegation.

A county employee accused Noriega of sexual harassment back in December 2022.

An investigation into the allegations against Noriega, who held the official title of Executive Director of Harris County’s Department of Universal Services, was completed in April.

RELATED: Rick Noriega speaks with KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall on Houston Newsmakers

At a news conference on Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, without naming Noriega, that he was ordered to complete sexual harassment training both in-person and online within 15 days, but he did not cooperate.

Noriega was reportedly dismissed for failure or refusal to complete the sexual harassment training following the allegation, not because of the original incident.

More about Rick Noriega

According to his bio on HarrisCountyTX.gov, Houston native Major General Richard J. Noriega served as the Executive Director of Harris County’s Department of Universal Services.

Prior to his time with Harris County, Noriega served in the Texas House of Representatives, for more than five consecutive terms and introduced and authored HB 1403; the Texas Dream Act. This law had a tremendous impact on thousands of Texas college students and served as a blueprint for federal legislation. Further involvement in the public sector has gone beyond the halls of the Texas Legislature and the non-profit sector, and into the battleground overseas and domestically, while serving in the National Guard and Army Reserves.

Noriega earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, and a certificate in advanced international affairs from Texas A&M University. Noriega is also a graduate of the U.S. Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College Senior Service Fellowship Program at the University of Texas at Austin.